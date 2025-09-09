Skip to Main content
La Viva Garden Oaks
0
ORDER DELIVERY
Home
/
El Camerones de Brochette
El Camerones de Brochette
$0
Sides
Required*
Please select 1 to 2
Select...
Pico Mod
Select...
Grill Setup Modifications
Select...
Add to Cart
1
6 of our jumbo shrimp stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese, a sliver of jalapeno, then wrapped in bacon. Served with pico de gallo, Mexican rice and beans.
La Viva Garden Oaks Location and Hours
(346) 240-2692
1201 West 43rd Street, Houston, TX 77018
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement