Skip to Main content
La Viva Garden Oaks
0
ORDER DELIVERY
Home
/
Mi Papa's Lamb Chop Plato
Mi Papa's Lamb Chop Plato
$0
Sides
Required*
Please select 1 to 2
Select...
Grill Setup Modifications
Select...
Out of Stock
1
Tender, grilled lamb chops seasoned to perfection and served with your choice of 2 sides. Paired with a mint chimichurri sauce.
La Viva Garden Oaks Location and Hours
(346) 240-2692
1201 West 43rd Street, Houston, TX 77018
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement