  • Home
  • /
  • Honey-Ancho Brisket Tacos

Honey-Ancho Brisket Tacos

$0

Required*
Select...
1
Tender brisket tacos with lime slaw, chipotle crema, cotija cheese, and charred jalapeno. Served with a side of pickled red onions. Comes with refried beans and Mexican rice.