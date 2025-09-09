Skip to Main content
La Viva Garden Oaks
0
ORDER DELIVERY
Home
/
Viva Wings (12)
Viva Wings (12)
$0
Sauces
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
WITH MEAL
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
12 wings paired with your choice of sauce: honey ancho glaze or hot Buffalo. Served with a homemade ranch for dipping.
La Viva Garden Oaks Location and Hours
(346) 240-2692
1201 West 43rd Street, Houston, TX 77018
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement