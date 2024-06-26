ONLINE ORDERING COMING SOON
La Viva Oak Forest
Kids
- Kid's Beef Quesadilla$7.00
- Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
- Kid's Chicken Quesadilla$7.00
- Kid's Beef Enchilada$7.00
- Kid's Chicken Enchilada$7.00
- Kid's Cheese Enchilada$7.00
- Kid's Taco al Carbon X$7.00
- Kid's Taco al Carbon P$7.00
- Kid's Beef Taco$7.00
- Kid's Chicken Taco$7.00
- Kid's Soft Beef Taco$7.00
- Kid's Soft Chicken Taco$7.00
- Kid's Chicken Tenders$8.00
- Kid's Corn Dog$7.00
- Kid's Mac & Cheese$7.00
- Kid's Nachos$7.00
- Kid's Beef Nacho$7.00
- Kid's Ground Beef Nacho$7.00
- Kid's Chicken Nachos$7.00
- Kid's Shredded Chicken Taco$7.00
- Kid's Ground Beef Soft Taco$7.00
- Kid's Shredded Chicken Soft Taco$7.00
- Kid's Ground Beef Taco$7.00
- Kid's Ground Beef Enchilada$7.00
Food
Appetizers
- Queso
A medium serving of our famous white queso with pico de gallo garnish.$9.00
- Large Queso
A large serving of our famous white queso with a pico de gallo garnish.$12.00
- Queso Loco
Our white queso served with pico de gallo, picadillo and guacamole.$13.00
- Guacamole
Our housemade guacamole, made with fresh avocado, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, jalapenos, and fresh squeezed lime juice.$8.00
- Large Guacamole
Large serving of our housemade guacamole, made with fresh avocado, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, jalapenos, and fresh squeezed lime juice.$11.00
- Appetizer Trio
Housemade guacamole, 7 layer dip, and white queso.$19.00
- Beef Brochette
5 pieces of grilled beef stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeno and wrapped in bacon.$15.00
- 7 Layer Dip
Refried beans, picadillo, black bean relish, jalapenos, sour cream, queso, and pico de gallo.$12.00
- Nachos
8 wedges topped off with your choice of meat, refried beans, and melted cheese blend. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and jalapenos.$17.00
- Smoked Ribs
Half rack of slow smoked robs with a chipotle ancho honey glaze.$14.75
- Queso Flameado
Sautéed onions, poblano peppers and mushrooms covered with melted jalapeno jack cheese.$10.00
- Viva Wings (6)$9.00
- Viva Wings (12)$15.00
- Viva Boneless Wings (8)$10.00
- Lamb Chops$15.00
- Diablo Shrimp$13.00
- La Viva Shrimp$13.00
- Campechana$13.00
- Snapper Ceviche$13.00
- Shrimp Fondue$14.00
- Stuffed Shrimp$14.00
- Ceviche Trio$13.00
- Shrimp Ceviche$13.00
- Crawfish Etouffee$5.00
Quesadillas
Soup and Salad
Enchiladas
Tex Mex Combos
Fajitas
- Pollo Fajitas for 1$21.75
- Pollo Fajitas for 2$39.75
- M/M Fajitas for 1$23.75
- M/M Fajitas for 2$45.75
- X Fajitas for 1$25.75
- X Fajitas for 2$49.75
- Shrimp Fajitas for 1$23.75
- Shrimp Fajitas for 2$45.75
- Fajitas a la Mexicana$28.25
- Vegetarian Fajitas for 1$16.75
- Vegetarian Fajitas for 2$30.75
- Tacos al Carbon$24.75
- Tacos al Carbon Pollo$21.75
- Tacos al Carbon M/M$23.75
Grill
a la carte
- Side Rice$1.75
- Side Beans$1.75
- Side Fries$2.50
- Side Fruit$2.50
- Side Veggies$3.00
- Single Ench Cheese$6.00
- Single Ench Chicken$7.00
- Single Ench Beef$7.00
- Single Ench Seafood$9.00
- Single Carbon Chicken$7.95
- Single Carbon Beef$8.95
- 1/2 Rack Ribs$13.00
- Shrimp Brochette (4)$11.00
- Quail (1)$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Jalapeno Sausage (1)$4.00
- Crabcake Shrimp (3)$12.00
- The Works$6.00
- Single Taco Beef$5.95
- Single Taco Chicken$5.95
- Single Soft Beef$5.95
- Single Soft Chicken$5.95
- Side Brussel Sprouts$3.00
Sides
- Side Sour Cream$1.00
- Side Guacamole$2.00
- Side Pico de Gallo$1.00
- Side Cheese$1.00
- Side Mex Butter$0.50
- Side Fresh Jalapenos$1.00
- Side Pickled Jalapenos$1.00
- Side Chiles Toreados$2.00
- Side Grilled Onions$2.00
- Side Chop Onions$0.50
- Side Chop Cilantro$0.50
- Side Pineapple Pico$2.00
- Side Grilled Mushrooms$2.00
- Side Sliced Avocados$2.00
- Side Habanero$1.50
- Side Avocado Creama$1.50
- New Mexico Sauce$1.50
- Side Ranch$1.00
- Tx Chilli Sauce$1.00
- Sour Cream Sauce$1.00
- Side Queso$3.00
- Tortillas$1.50
- Side Chipotle Crema$1.50
Brunch Drinks
Traditional Mimosa
Tequila Sunrise Mimosa
Mermaid Mimosa
Lemonade Mimosa
Bloody Mary
Bloody Maria
Tequila Sunrise
Beer Mimosa
