MARGARITA MONDAY!
Get your week started off right! Our famous House Margaritas are only $3.99 with the purchase of an entree! (Limit 3 per customer.)
GEEKS WHO DRINK!
Come share your knowledge and win prizes! Starting at 7pm on Monday nights Geeks Who Drink hosts Trivia night!
TACO TUESDAY!
Buy one, get any single taco for free!
FAJITA WEDNESDAY!
It's the best deal in town! Fajitas for 2 starting at just $35 for Chicken or Combo and $38 for Beef!
ENCHILADA THURSDAY!
You almost made it through the week! You deserve $3 off any Enchilada of your choosing!
FRIYAY!
Get your weekend started early! Celebrate Happy Hour all day long!
KIDS EAT FOR FREE ON SUNDAYS!
On Sunday come in and eat with the whole family! Kids 12 and under eat for FREE with the purchase of an adult entree!