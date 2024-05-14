ONLINE ORDERING COMING SOON
La Viva Oak Forest
Food
Appetizers
- Queso (MD)$9.00
- Queso (LG)$12.00
- Queso Loco$13.00
- Guac (Md)$8.00
- Guac (Lg)$11.00
- App Trio$19.00
- Beef Brochette$15.00
- 7 Layer Dip$12.00
- Nachos$17.00
- Smoked Ribs$14.75
- Queso Flameado$10.00
- Viva Wings (6)$9.00
- Viva Wings (12)$15.00
- Viva Boneless Wings (8)$10.00
- Lamb Chops$15.00
- Diablo Shrimp$13.00
- La Viva Shrimp$13.00
- Campechana$13.00
- Snapper Ceviche$13.00
- Shrimp Fondue$14.00
- OUT OF STOCKStuffed ShrimpOUT OF STOCK$14.00
- Ceviche Trio$13.00
- Shrimp Ceviche$13.00
Quesadillas
Soup and Salad
Enchiladas
Tex Mex Combos
Fajitas
- Pollo Fajitas for 1$21.75
- Pollo Fajitas for 2$39.75
- M/M Fajitas for 1$23.75
- M/M Fajitas for 2$45.75
- X Fajitas for 1$25.75
- X Fajitas for 2$49.75
- Shrimp Fajitas for 1$23.75
- Shrimp Fajitas for 2$45.75
- Fajitas a la Mexicana$28.25
- Vegetarian Fajitas for 1$16.75
- Vegetarian Fajitas for 2$30.75
- Tacos al Carbon$24.75
- Tacos al Carbon Pollo$21.75
- Tacos al Carbon M/M$23.75
Grill
a la carte
- Side Rice$1.75
- Side Beans$1.75
- Side Fries$2.50
- Side Fruit$2.50
- Side Veggies$3.00
- Single Ench Cheese$6.00
- Single Ench Chicken$7.00
- Single Ench Beef$7.00
- Single Ench Seafood$9.00
- Single Carbon Chicken$7.95
- Single Carbon Beef$8.95
- 1/2 Rack Ribs$13.00
- Shrimp Brochette (4)$11.00
- Quail (1)$6.00
- Jalapeno Sausage (1)$4.00
- Crabcake Shrimp (3)$12.00
- The Works$6.00
- Single Taco Beef$5.95
- Single Taco Chicken$5.95
- Single Soft Beef$5.95
- Single Soft Chicken$5.95
- Side Brussel Sprouts$3.00
Sides
- Side Sour Cream$1.00
- Side Guacamole$2.00
- Side Pico de Gallo$1.00
- Side Cheese$1.00
- Side Mex Butter$0.50
- Side Fresh Jalapenos$1.00
- Side Pickled Jalapenos$1.00
- Side Chiles Toreados$2.00
- Side Grilled Onions$2.00
- Side Chop Onions$0.50
- Side Chop Cilantro$0.50
- Side Pineapple Pico$2.00
- Side Grilled Mushrooms$2.00
- Side Sliced Avocados$2.00
- Side Habanero$1.50
- Side Avocado Creama$1.50
- New Mexico Sauce$1.50
- Side Ranch$1.00
- Tx Chilli Sauce$1.00
- Sour Cream Sauce$1.00
- Side Queso$3.00
- Tortillas$1.50
- Side Chipotle Crema$1.50
Brunch
- OUT OF STOCKBreakfast Taco
only eggOUT OF STOCK$3.25
- OUT OF STOCKBacon, Egg and Cheese Taco
egg,bacon,cheeseOUT OF STOCK$3.75
- Florentine Taco
sauteed spinach and egg$3.75
- OUT OF STOCKMigas Taco
egg,green chile sauce, monterrey jack cheese and sprinkle of chips insideOUT OF STOCK$3.75
- OUT OF STOCKChorizo Taco
eggs and spicy porkOUT OF STOCK$3.75
- OUT OF STOCKJalapeno Sausage Taco
eggs and jalapeno sausageOUT OF STOCK$3.75
- OUT OF STOCKPotato,Egg and Cheese Taco
egg, potato and cheeseOUT OF STOCK$3.75
- OUT OF STOCKBreakfast BurritoOUT OF STOCK$10.25
- OUT OF STOCKBreakfast Taco PlateOUT OF STOCK$9.25
- Tres Leches French Toast$10.25
- OUT OF STOCKBreakfast BowlOUT OF STOCK$8.25
- Churros Pancakes$9.25
- OUT OF STOCKMigas TacoOUT OF STOCK$9.25
- OUT OF STOCKLos Huevos BenedictosOUT OF STOCK$9.25
- OUT OF STOCKNuevos MigasOUT OF STOCK$9.25
- OUT OF STOCKHuevos RancherosOUT OF STOCK$17.25
- Chilaquiles$9.25
- OUT OF STOCKEggchiladasOUT OF STOCK$14.25
- The T.A.B.L.E. Sandwich$9.25
- Combo Plate #2$11.25
- Combo Plate #3$14.25
- Huevos Con Carne$17.25
- Avocado Toast$10.25
Desserts
- Tres Leches$8.00
- Flan$6.00
- Brownie$8.00
- Sticky Cake$5.00
- Churros$7.00
- Sopapillas$3.50
- Tuxedo Cake$10.00
- Cajeta$7.00
Cajeta
La Viva Garden Oaks Location and Hours
(346) 240-2692
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 3PM