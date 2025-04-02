Fajita for two specials on WednesdayONLINE ORDERING NOW AVAILABLE
La Viva Oak Forest
Featured Items
Fajitas for 2
Our signature flame-grilled fajitas. Choose from our succulent chicken fajitas that are paired with our famous Mexican butter, our butchered in-house Texas-raised, outside skirt steak beef fajitas, or shrimp and veggie fajita options as well
Large Queso
A large serving of our famous white queso with a pico de gallo garnish.$11.95
Cheese Enchiladas
Enchiladas filled with yummy melted cheese, and topped off with our Texas Chili sauce.$10.95
Food
Quesadillas
Tacos
Soft Tacos
Craving something delicious? Dive into an order of our fresh, authentic tacos at La Viva! Whether you're a seasoned afficionado or a first-time taster, we've got a taco for every craving.$10.95
Crispy Tacos
Craving something delicious? Dive into an order of our fresh, authentic crispy tacos at La Viva! Whether you're a seasoned afficionado or a first-time taster, we've got a taco for every craving.$10.95
Taco al Carbon
Beef or Chicken fajita with queso blanco on the side. Served with Mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.$13.95
Birria Tacos$13.95
Soup and Salad
Taco Salad
We start with a lightly fried taco shell, then fill it with a bed of mixed greens, onions, avocado, tomato, grilled chicken, tortilla strips, queso fresco, and then toss with our homemade ranch dressing.$13.95
Shrimp and Avocado Lime
Bed of spring mix, grilled shrimp, roasted corn, pico de gallo, queso fresco, tortilla strips, then tossed in a cilantro lime vinaigrette dressing.$17.95
Soup and Salad
A perfect pairing of our taco salad and cup of tortilla soup.$14.95
Tortilla Soup (Cup)
Our chicken and vegetable soup served with avocado, chips, and Monterey Jack cheese.$6.95
Tortilla Soup (Bowl)
Our chicken and vegetable soup served with avocado, chips, and Monterey Jack cheese.$9.95
Enchiladas
La Viva's Famous Chicken Enchiladas
Our world class chicken enchiladas topped with your choice of: sour cream sauce, avocado crema, or New Mexico green sauce.$13.95
Texas Chili Enchiladas
Enchiladas stuffed with ground beef, and then topped off with our Texas Chili sauce.$12.95
Nick's Classic Cheese Enchiladas
We start off with our standard cheese enchiladas, then perfect them by adding a portion of beef fajitas on top.$16.95
Seafood Enchiladas
We start with our cheese enchiladas, then top them off with our creamy white wine sauce along with shrimp, scallops, and avocados.$18.95
Tio Chitos Combo Enchiladas
Mix and match any two of our enchiladas$17.95
Tex Mex Combos
El Flaco Flauta Combo
Crispy rolled tortillas filled with savory chicken and cheese. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and queso blanco. Served with Mexican rice and beans.$13.95
El Burrito Combo
Your choice of fajita beef or chicken with sour cream sauce, refried beans, lettuce, and queso blanco. Served with rice.
Cabo Combo
A single cheese enchilada with 4oz. portion of beef fajita steak. Served with rice and beans.$17.95
Del Mar Combo
A single seafood enchilada, one shrimp taco, and 3 shrimp brochette. Served with rice and beans.$18.95
Oaks Combo
A single cheese enchilada topped with our Texas Chili sauce along with a single beef taco al carbon topped with queso blanco. Served with rice and beans.$16.95
Tio Robert's Mix n Match
Pick any 3 items. Comes with rice and beans. OPTIONS include: cheese enchilada with Texas Chili, Classic Chalupa, Beef Fajita Taco, Cup Tortilla soup, Chicken Fajita Taco, 1/2 Taco salad, Crispy Picadillo Taco, Guacamole$15.95
Chimichanga
A large, golden fried tortilla filled with picadillo and cheese. Topped with sour cream and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and beans. Substitute beef or chicken fajita for a small upcharge.$11.95
Fajitas
Fajitas for 1
Our signature flame-grilled fajitas. Choose from our succulent chicken fajitas that are paired with our famous Mexican butter, our butchered in-house Texas-raised, outside skirt steak beef fajitas, or shrimp and veggie fajita options as well
Grill
La Viva Loca
A combination plate for 4 to share. Includes portions of: Beef and chicken fajitas, slow-smoked ribs, and shrimp brochette. Served with Mexican rice and beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.$99.95
Cancun Trio
3 of our shrimp brochette paired alongside our combo beef and chicken fajitas. Comes with guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and beans.$28.95
Chicken Monterey
A 4oz chicken breast topped with shrimp, scallops, and sliced avocados served in a creamy white wine sauce. Comes with cilantro rice and black beans.$26.95
El Camerones de Brochette
6 of our jumbo shrimp stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese, a sliver of jalapeno, then wrapped in bacon. Served with pico de gallo, Mexican rice and beans.$23.95
Costias Rib Platter
A 1/2 rack of tender, slow-smoked ribs grilled with a perfect char, then glazed in our signature BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides along with housemade tortillas.$18.95
Mi Papa's Lamb Chop Plato
Tender, grilled lamb chops seasoned to perfection and served with your choice of 2 sides. Paired with a mint chimichurri sauce.$29.95
Pescado Patricio$28.95
Sides
Side Sour Cream$1.00
Side Guacamole$2.00
Side Pico de Gallo$1.00
Side Cheddar Cheese$1.00
2oz Mexican Butter$0.79
3.5oz Mexican Butter$1.49
Side Fresh Jalapenos$2.00
Side Pickled Jalapenos$2.00
Side Chiles Toreados$2.00
Side Grilled Onions$2.00
Side Chopped Onions$0.50
Side Chopped Cilantro$0.50
Side Grilled Mushrooms$2.00
Side Sliced Avocados$2.00
2oz Habanero$0.99
3.5oz Habanero$1.89
Side Avocado Creama$0.99
2oz New Mexico Sauce$0.99
3.5oz New Mexico Sauce$1.89
2oz Ranch$0.99
3.5oz Ranch$1.89
2oz Texas Chilli Sauce$0.99
3.5oz Texas Chili Sauce$1.89
2oz Sour Cream Sauce$0.99
3.5oz Sour Cream Sauce$1.89
Side Queso$1.00
Tortillas (6)$3.00
Side Brussel Sprouts$3.00
Appetizers
Queso
A medium serving of our famous white queso with pico de gallo garnish.$6.95
Large Queso
A large serving of our famous white queso with a pico de gallo garnish.$11.95
Queso Flameado
Sautéed onions, poblano peppers and mushrooms covered with melted jalapeno jack cheese.$10.95
Guacamole
Our housemade guacamole, made with fresh avocado, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, jalapenos, and fresh squeezed lime juice.$6.95
App Duo
Housemade guacamole and white queso.$11.95
7 Layer Dip
Refried beans, picadillo, black bean relish, jalapenos, sour cream, queso, and pico de gallo.$11.95
Mama LaLa's Nachos
A mountain of freshly fried tortilla chips topped with refried beans, queso blanco, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapenos. Add a protein for a small upcharge$11.95
Viva Wings (6)$8.95
Viva Wings (12)$16.95
Diablo Shrimp
Grilled shrimp sauteed in a chipotle infused butter$11.95
La Viva Shrimp$10.95
Stuffed Shrimp (2)$12.95OUT OF STOCK
Catering
Catering Fajitas
Catering Add-Ons
Catering Extras
Nacho Bar
Specify the size of your party, and we'll portion everything out accordingly. Comes with ground beef, but you can upgrade to Fajita Beef, Chicken, Shrimp, or Pork. Comes with Sour Cream, Pico, Guacamole, Cheese, Jalapenos, and Beans.$12.39
Taco Bar
Specify the size of your party, and we'll portion everything out accordingly. Comes with ground beef, but you can upgrade to Fajita Beef, Chicken, Shrimp, or Pork. Comes with Sour Cream, Pico, Lettuce, and Cheese.$15.29
Enchiladas (DZ)
What's better than an order of our famous enchiladas? One dozen of our famous enchiladas!$37.99
Flautas (DZ)
The LaViva take on this Tex-Mex standard. Rolled corn tortillas stuffed with Chicken Fajitas and Monterey Cheese, then crisp-ied up to a crunchy goodness. How have you not ordered these already?$33.99
Catering Desserts
Brownie (5 EA)$24.99
Tres Leches (2DZ)
Made with three milks = yum, Yum, and YUM!$54.99
Churros (5 orders)
Our golden pastries with a crunchy exterior and soft, doughy interior, coated in cinnamon sugar. Enjoy with a side of warm caramel for dipping. Their sweet, crispy texture and rich flavor make this a fan favorite around the world.$25.99
Sopapillas (5 orders)
Our light, crispy pastries served with a dusting of powdered sugar or a drizzle of honey. Their pillowy texture and warm, delicate flavor make them a delightful blend of simplicity and indulgence.$25.99
Catering Drinks
Fajitas for 1
